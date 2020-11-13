Main content

US Election: Security officials reject Trump's fraud claims

Officials say 2020 presidential election was the 'most secure in American history'

Officials say 2020 presidential election was the 'most secure in American history'. They spoke after Mr. Trump alleged that 2.7 million votes for him had been 'deleted.' Also, France remembers victims of deadly attacks in Paris in 2015 by Islamist militants, and how one young man in Siberia went to great lengths - and heights - to access the internet.

