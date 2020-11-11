Main content
Hong Kong: Pro-democracy lawmakers resign after China ruling
Opposition legislators quit after Beijing forced removal of four of their colleagues
Opposition legislators quit after Beijing forced removal of four of their colleagues. The dismissal of the four is seen as China's latest attempt to restrict Hong Kong's freedoms - something Beijing denies. Also, several wounded in bomb-attack on Remembrance Day ceremony in Saudi city of Jeddah, and Britney Spears loses court bid to end her father's control over her estate.
