Vatican report finds Catholic Church ignored sex abuse allegations about US cardinal
Theodore McCarrick was expelled from priesthood last year.
The 450-page report includes testimonies and dozens of letters and transcripts from Vatican and US Church archives. Mr McCarrick is alleged to have assaulted a teenager in the early 1970s, while working as a priest in New York. Also: a new species of monkey is found in the remote jungles of Myanmar, and the co-creator of the TV cartoon character Scooby-Doo Ken Spears has died at the age of 82.
