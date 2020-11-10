Main content

Russia brokers a deal over Nagorno-Karabakh

Celebrations and protests greet the deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia to end fighting.

Celebrations and protests greet the deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia to end the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia is deploying hundreds of peacekeeping troops. Also: the BBC is to investigate how a reporter gained an interview with Princess Diana 25 years ago, and the veteran Palestinian peace negotiator Saeb Erekat has died at the age of sixty-five, after contracting coronavirus.

