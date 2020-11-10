Main content

World reacts to the news of first Covid vaccine

There were mixed reactions from politicians, doctors and academics.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is still early days and the US President-elect Joe Biden said the virus was far from over, while the World Health Organisation also remained cautious. Also: the former Bolivian leader Evo Morales returns home from exile in Argentina, and a look at the future of transportation.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

