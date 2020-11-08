Main content

US Election: World leaders react to Biden’s win

The former US president George W Bush was among those that congratulated Joe Biden.

The president-elect of the US received congratulatory messages from leaders around the world including the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Also: Luis Arce is sworn in as President of Bolivia a year after the resignation of Evo Morales, and why Joe Biden’s win was extra special for one American boy.

