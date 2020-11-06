Main content

US Election: Biden leading in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Democratic candidate has pulled ahead of Donald Trump in two key battleground states.

Democratic candidate has pulled ahead of Donald Trump in two key battleground states. If Mr. Biden wins Pennsylvania, he will secure overall victory in election. Also, Ethiopian PM insists that army operation in Tigray state has 'clear, limited and achievable objectives', and how an English couple earned a fortune from the contents of some rubbish-bags.

