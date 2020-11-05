Main content
US Election: Biden takes Michigan and says ‘clear we will win’
The Democrat says it is clear he is winning enough states to take the US presidency.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden says it is clear he is winning enough states to take the US presidency, despite key results still outstanding. Also: Austria’s intelligence service is criticised over Monday's deadly shootings by a convicted Islamist, and more European nations introduce coronavirus restrictions.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends