US presidential election on a knife edge

Both Donald Trump are Joe Biden are optimisitic of victory.

Both Donald Trump are Joe Biden are optimisitic of victory after a nail biting night which saw the president projected to hold the key states of Florida and Ohio. Mr Biden told supporters that he was still on track to win but President Trump accused him of trying to "steal" the election. We take you through the night as it came down to a handful of states in the American midwest.

