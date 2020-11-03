Main content
Arrests after ‘freed jihadist’ kills four in Vienna
The gunman was released early from prison after completing a deradicalisation programme.
Austria has been mourning the four victims of an Islamist attack in Vienna. Fourteen people are held but authorities now believe the dead gunman may have acted alone. Also in the programme; the world's biggest stock market listing has been postponed just two days before shares were to make their debut, and a new study which examines the effects of light pollution on different species.
