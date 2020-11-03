Main content

US Election: Biden and Trump make final pitches to voters

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are using the last hours before election day on Tuesday to exhort supporters in battleground states to get out and vote. Also: Austrian police describe a shooting in Vienna as a terrorist attack, and more lockdowns are introduced across Europe as coronavirus cases climb.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

