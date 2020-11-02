Main content

Trump and Biden criss-cross the US as vote nears

Both candidates are making last ditch appeals to voters in battleground states.

Both candidates are making last ditch appeals to voters in battleground states that could determine the outcome of Tuesday's presidential election. Also: Hong Kong police arrest seven pro-democracy MPs after a parliamentary meeting descended into violence, and security forces in Belarus fire stun grenades and warning shots at protesters in the capital Minsk.

