Three killed in France 'terror attack'

Three people were stabbed to death at a church in the southern city of Nice.

France has raised its terrorism alert to the highest level. Also: The German chancellor has warned of a long, hard winter ahead as Europe tries to contain coronavirus cases, and why scientists have printed the first 3-D replica of the human tongue.

