Libya: Government and opposition sign permanent ceasefire deal

UN’s envoy for Libya called the agreement a crucial sign of hope for the Libyan people.

The deal between military leaders from Libya’s government and those from opposition forces lead by General Khalifa Haftar was brokered by the UN. Also: Sudan becomes the third Arab state in recent months to normalise relations with Israel, and a busker whose guitar was smashed by a passer-by receives a brand new one from a rock star.

