Final TV clash for Trump and Biden

We get analysis and fact check the last US presidential debate

We get analysis from our US correspondent and fact check the last presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. Also: the controversial conservative nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, clears another hurdle on the way to a place on the US Supreme Court, Belgian doctors face a ‘tsunami’ of new Covid cases, and the wonder of Hermès – how luxury goods are dodging the downturn.

