Main content

Trump and Biden meet for final presidential debate

The president and his challenger go head-to-head in the last TV debate before Election Day.

The battle lines are drawn for next month's election -- as the president and his Democratic Party challenger go head-to-head in the last TV debate before Election Day on November 3. Also today: the controversial conservative nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, clears another hurdle on the way to a place on the US Supreme Court, Belgian doctors face a ‘tsunami’ of new Covid cases, and the wonder of Hermès – how luxury goods are dodging the downturn.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends