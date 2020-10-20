Main content

US Election 2020: what the world wants

A special edition with a global perspective on the upcoming presidential election.

A special edition with a global perspective on the upcoming presidential election. We find out which countries are keeping a close eye on the vote, and hear from our correspondents around the world about the situation in their region. Also: we assess whether President Trump has kept his promises on trade, and how his strategies have shaped geopolitics.

