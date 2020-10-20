Main content

Taliban conflict: Afghan fears rise

Afghanistan's National Security Advisor has warned that his country faces a very real threat of a renewed civil war.

Afghanistan's National Security Advisor has warned that his country faces a very real threat of a renewed civil war. Also: Donald Trump and Joe Biden will have their microphones muted during portions of the second and final presidential election debate on Thursday and the Canadian town of Asbestos is hoping to get rid of its negative image with a new name.

