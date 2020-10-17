Main content
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree new truce
Both countries confirmed the humanitarian truce would begin at midnight local time.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to another humanitarian ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Also: French prosecutors say the teenager who beheaded a teacher outside a school was a Chechen refugee from Russia, and thousands of anti-government protesters have again taken to the streets in Thailand.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends