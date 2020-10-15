Main content

US: Republican leaders accuse Twitter of electoral interference over Biden article

Senators say they intend to grill the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, over a news report

Twitter prevented people from posting links to a New York Post article, which contained screenshots of emails to and from Mr Biden's son, Hunter, as well as photos of him. Also: The Democratic presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, have both flown on planes on which a fellow traveller has tested positive for coronavirus, and we look into the one sector of the entertainment industry that’s benefitting from the virus.

