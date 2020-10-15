Main content

Thai protesters defy emergency rules with rally

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters gather in Bangkok despite a new emergency decree.

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters gather in Bangkok despite a new emergency decree. More than 20 people were arrested, including a number of the movement's leaders. Also: the President of Kyrgyzstan resigns, how thousands of people are living with long-term coronavirus symptoms, and why biodegradable glitter is environmentally no better than the original product.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends