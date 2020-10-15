Main content
Thai protesters defy emergency rules with rally
Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters gather in Bangkok despite a new emergency decree.
Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters gather in Bangkok despite a new emergency decree. More than 20 people were arrested, including a number of the movement's leaders. Also: the President of Kyrgyzstan resigns, how thousands of people are living with long-term coronavirus symptoms, and why biodegradable glitter is environmentally no better than the original product.
