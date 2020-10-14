Main content

France orders curfew to combat second wave

President Macron imposes strict night-time restrictions as coronavirus cases surge.

President Macron imposes strict night-time restrictions on Paris and eight other cities as coronavirus cases surge. They’ll come into effect from Saturday and last for six weeks. Also: the Netherlands extends its controversial 'right to die' laws to children as young as one. And humanitarian medics in Afghanistan tell us of their battle to save lives as the battle rages for Helmand.

