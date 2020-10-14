Main content
Thai protests: Police stop pro-democracy demonstrators from reaching PM's office
Big demonstrations staged in Bangkok by pro-democracy activists and their royalist rivals.
Big demonstrations staged in Bangkok by pro-democracy activists and their royalist rivals. Pro-democracy protestors want the King's powers curbed and the Prime Minister's resignation. Also, a report on Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh where ceasefire looks in danger of collapsing, and a veteran astronaut tells us we need to cherish our planet.
