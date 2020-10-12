Main content
Bangladesh is to introduce the death penalty for rape
The announcement follows days of protests about levels of sexual violence against women. Also: Aboriginal groups in Australia tell an inquiry they are in mourning over the damage done to sacred sites by mining, and the Nobel Prize for Economics has been awarded to two American professors for their work on the theory of auctions.
