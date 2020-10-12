Main content

Bangladesh is to introduce the death penalty for rape

The announcement follows days of protests about levels of sexual violence against women.

The announcement follows days of protests about levels of sexual violence against women. Also: Aboriginal groups in Australia tell an inquiry they are in mourning over the damage done to sacred sites by mining, and the Nobel Prize for Economics has been awarded to two American professors for their work on the theory of auctions.

29 days left to listen

25 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends