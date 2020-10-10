Main content

Nagorno-Karabakh: Reports of fresh shelling dent ceasefire hopes

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a temporary truce during talks in Moscow on Friday.

The violence came just hours after a ceasefire came into force, with both Armenia and Azerbaijan swapping blame. Also: Donald Trump makes his first significant campaign appearance since being diagnosed with coronavirus, and what role are online conspiracy theories playing in this presidential election?

