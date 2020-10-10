Main content
President Trump re-launches campaign as he recovers from coronavirus
The President will speak to hundreds of supporters at the White House on Saturday.
Less than a week after leaving hospital with coronavirus, President Donald Trump will speak to hundreds of supporters at the White House on Saturday. Also: The World Bank says Latin America and the Caribbean are suffering the worst economic and health impacts from the virus, and what role do national anthems play in international football games when there are no fans?
