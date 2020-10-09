Main content
Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 awarded to UN's World Food Programme
WFP was given prize for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace.
WFP was given prize for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace. The agency said it was 'deeply humbled' to have won. Also, Moscow tries to broker a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, and the Cook Islands' leader causes controversy - by giving himself nearly all the posts in his cabinet.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends