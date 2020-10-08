Main content
Trump says he will not participate in next US presidential debate
The president says the debate’s virtual format is ‘not acceptable’.
Donald Trump says he will not “waste his time” on the second debate of the US presidential campaign, after organisers announced it would take place virtually. Also, a Spanish court has struck down a partial Covid lockdown in Madrid. And Britain’s Prince William and nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough launch a prize for environmentalism, worth more than $60 million.
