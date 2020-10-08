Main content

Trump says he will not participate in next US presidential debate

The president says the debate’s virtual format is ‘not acceptable’.

Donald Trump says he will not “waste his time” on the second debate of the US presidential campaign, after organisers announced it would take place virtually. Also, a Spanish court has struck down a partial Covid lockdown in Madrid. And Britain’s Prince William and nature broadcaster Sir David Attenborough launch a prize for environmentalism, worth more than $60 million.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends