Islamic State 'Beatles' charged in US over hostages' deaths
Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh appeared in a US federal court in Virginia by video link.
Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh appeared in a US federal court in Virginia by video link, accused of killing four American hostages in Syria. The men, who were part of a group known as 'The Beatles' because of their British accents, face life imprisonment if convicted. Also: the former US police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd in May is released from prison on bail, and billionaires see their fortunes hit record highs during the pandemic.
