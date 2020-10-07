Main content
Greece: extreme nationalist political party Golden Dawn is outlawed
Leaders of Neo-Nazi party found guilty of running criminal organisation. And members found guilty of range of crimes - including murder. Also, two women scientists given 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing tools to edit DNA, and how traditional method of gathering wild honey is being revived in mountains of Georgia.
