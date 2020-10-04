Main content
Confusion over timeline of Trump's diagnosis
The president is expected to remain in hospital for a "few days"
The US president was given oxygen before his admission to hospital. Also: Sudan's transitional government has signed a peace deal with an alliance of rebel groups aimed at ending decades of conflict, and Egypt announces the discovery of dozens of sarcophagi at an ancient site, south of the capital Cairo.
