Trump and Melania test positive for Coronavirus
White House says President has 'mild symptoms' and he and First Lady are self-isolating.
White House says President has 'mild symptoms' and he and First Lady are self-isolating. We assess likely impact of Mr. Trump's announcement on presidential elections - due on 3rd November. Also, Spain sees new surge in cases of Covid 19, and how European cities are changing as pandemic leads more people to take up cycling.
