Nagorno-Karabakh: Turkey denies sending Syrian mercenaries to fight

Azerbaijani and Armenian forces battle over the contested region for a fourth day.

The battle in Nagorno-Karabakh, between Azerbaijan and Armenian separatists, is just the latest in a decades-long struggle for control of the region. Also, China and Russia react to the chaotic US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And, from pop concerts to professional wrestling, fans are being asked to keep their mouths shut, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

