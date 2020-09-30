Main content

Presidential debate: Trump and Biden in chaotic encounter

President Trump and Joe Biden have held a bitter and angry White House debate.

President Trump and Joe Biden have held a bitter and angry White House debate. They argued fiercely over Coronavirus, the economy, healthcare and far-Right extremism. Also, senior figures in India's governing BJP found not guilty of inciting Hindu extremists to demolish mosque, and why some experts think the world needs to drastically change its diet.

29 days left to listen

27 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends