Presidential debate: Trump and Biden in chaotic encounter
President Trump and Joe Biden have held a bitter and angry White House debate. They argued fiercely over Coronavirus, the economy, healthcare and far-Right extremism. Also, senior figures in India's governing BJP found not guilty of inciting Hindu extremists to demolish mosque, and why some experts think the world needs to drastically change its diet.
