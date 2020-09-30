Main content
US presidential debate
Donald Trump and Joe Biden clash in a chaotic and combative debate. We hear from Cleveland, Ohio, where this first election debate is taking place and have analysis from our reality check correspondent. Also: the young people born and raised in Italy who are fighting for their right to citizenship, and could keeping exotic pets lead to their extinction?
