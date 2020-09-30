Main content

UN holds emergency meeting about Azerbaijan and Armenia

Dozens have been killed as the violence between the countries escalates. Also: a horrific rape case in India has once again raised questions about women's rights and the caste system, and more people are keeping exotic reptiles as pets than previously thought...but could it lead to their extinction?

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

