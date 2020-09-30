Main content
UN holds emergency meeting about Azerbaijan and Armenia
Dozens have been killed as the violence between the countries escalates. Also: a horrific rape case in India has once again raised questions about women's rights and the caste system, and more people are keeping exotic reptiles as pets than previously thought...but could it lead to their extinction?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends