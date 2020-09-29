Main content
Global coronavirus deaths pass one million
The US, Brazil and India account for nearly half the total. Experts say the true figure is probably much higher. Also: Amnesty International says it has been forced to stop work in India, could emergency teams soon be using jetpacks to get to patients, and how the fashion world is adapting designs for the Covid era.
