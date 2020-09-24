Main content

UK chancellor announces new job support scheme

It begins in November and means the government will pay part of workers' wages.

It begins in November and means the government will pay part of workers’ wages who have lost hours because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also: South Korea has condemned North Korea's killing of a civilian official who was apparently trying to defect as unforgivable, and we look at some of the contenders for the Mercury music prize.

