UK chancellor announces new job support scheme
It begins in November and means the government will pay part of workers’ wages who have lost hours because of the coronavirus pandemic. Also: South Korea has condemned North Korea's killing of a civilian official who was apparently trying to defect as unforgivable, and we look at some of the contenders for the Mercury music prize.
