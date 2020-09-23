Main content

All countries will have to take in refugees or sponsor the return of those refused asylum. Also: the Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny, has been discharged from hospital where he was being treated for Novichok nerve agent poisoning, and a Grammy-nominated singer is building a high-tech city in Senegal with its own cryptocurrency.

