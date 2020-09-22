President Trump's administration has been repeatedly criticised over its handling of the virus. In March, President Trump said if deaths were between 100,000 and 200,000, the country would have done a "very good job". Also: police forces around the world seize more than 6.5 million dollars in cash and virtual currencies, as well as drugs and guns in a co-ordinated raid on dark web marketplaces, and NASA announces a plan for the first woman on the Moon by 2024 as a staging post for the first human mission to Mars.

