Coronavirus: US death toll passes 200,000
The US accounts for around 20% of world’s total fatalities.
President Trump's administration has been repeatedly criticised over its handling of the virus. In March, President Trump said if deaths were between 100,000 and 200,000, the country would have done a "very good job". Also: police forces around the world seize more than 6.5 million dollars in cash and virtual currencies, as well as drugs and guns in a co-ordinated raid on dark web marketplaces, and NASA announces a plan for the first woman on the Moon by 2024 as a staging post for the first human mission to Mars.
