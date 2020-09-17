Main content

China defends its mass 're-education' policies in Xinjiang

China says millions of workers --mostly Muslim Uighurs -- have been retrained in centres, which the US has likened to concentration camps. Also: WHO warns of "very serious situation" regarding Covid-19 in Europe, and what are the bizarre new stunts included in the latest Guinness World Records?

