Main content
China defends its mass 're-education' policies in Xinjiang
China says millions of workers --mostly Muslim Uighurs -- have been retrained in centres, which the US has likened to concentration camps. Also: WHO warns of "very serious situation" regarding Covid-19 in Europe, and what are the bizarre new stunts included in the latest Guinness World Records?
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends