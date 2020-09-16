Main content

Lamine Diack: Former head of World Athletics found guilty of corruption and jailed

The 87-year-old faced corruption charges linked to the Russian doping scandal.

The ex-head of athletics’ governing body was convicted of accepting bribes from athletes suspected of doping to cover up test results and letting them continue competing, including in the 2012 London Olympics. Also: Venezuela says the UN report which accuses its government of systematic violations to suppress political opponents is riddled with falsehoods, and an artificial intelligence-powered ship aiming to recreate a historic voyage from 400 years ago.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends