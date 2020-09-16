Main content
Venezuela: UN investigators accuse government of crimes against humanity
UN Human Rights Council looked into cases of killings, torture, and disappearances.
UN Human Rights Council looked into cases of killings, torture, and disappearances. Investigators say President Maduro and other top officials were implicated. Also, top intergovernmental group says global economy is doing better than expected, and should we all learn to appreciate statistics more ?
