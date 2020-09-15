Main content
Poisoned Navalny ‘will return to Russia’
The Russian opposition leader posts on social media that he's getting better. A photo showed him sitting up in his Berlin hospital bed, surrounded by his wife and children. Also: new figures suggest China's economy is recovering from the pandemic, and hip hop fans prepare to bid on memorabilia at Sotheby’s in New York.
