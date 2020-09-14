Main content
Belarus: UN calls for investigation of torture allegations
Security forces have been seen beating protesters.
Belarusians protesting against President Alexander Lukashenko have allegedly been kidnapped and beaten by security forces. Also, Yoshihide Suga is expected to be sworn in as Japan’s next prime minister, after being selected as leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party. And one of the most powerful men in football – Nasser Al Khelaifi – goes on trial over the sale of World Cup television rights.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends