Moria: European Commission says migrant camp will be rebuilt after huge fire

EC's Vice-president says burnt-out camp to be replaced by modern facility on same site.

EC's Vice-president says burnt-out camp to be replaced by modern facility on same site. Residents of Moria camp have staged protest calling for right to leave island of Lesbos. Also, Rio Tinto's boss to quit over company's destruction of Aboriginal sacred sites, and we meet a man who reads out confessions of dead people at their own funerals.

