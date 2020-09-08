Main content
Russia's Alexei Navalny out of coma after poisoning
German doctors treating the opposition figure in Berlin say his health has improved.
Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny say he is out of an induced coma and his condition, since being poisoned, has improved. Also: A Saudi court commutes the death sentences of those convicted of murdering the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Afghan officials and the Taliban prepare for formal talks in Qatar.
