Rohingya refugees: Bangladesh plans to move thousands to an island
Many refugees are reluctant to move to Bhashan Char island, even if it means leaving the crowded camps where they now live. Also, soldiers in Niger are accused of executing dozens of civilians earlier this year. And India introduces coronavirus tests on demand, as its outbreak surges.
