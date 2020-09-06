Main content

Rohingya refugees: Bangladesh plans to move thousands to an island

Many refugees are reluctant to move to Bhashan Char island, even if it means leaving the crowded camps where they now live. Also, soldiers in Niger are accused of executing dozens of civilians earlier this year. And India introduces coronavirus tests on demand, as its outbreak surges.

29 days left to listen

23 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends