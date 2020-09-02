Main content
Charlie Hebdo: 14 suspects on trial over deadly Paris attacks
Suspects are accused of helping radical Islamists who killed 12 people in January 2015.
Suspects are accused of helping radical Islamists who killed 12 people in January 2015. Most of alleged accomplices are in court in Paris but 3 are being tried in absentia. Also, scepticism in Lebanon about official investigation into Beirut blast, and how Earth is rattled after 7 billion years by signals from black holes' collision.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends