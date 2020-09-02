Main content

Charlie Hebdo: 14 suspects on trial over deadly Paris attacks

Suspects are accused of helping radical Islamists who killed 12 people in January 2015.

Suspects are accused of helping radical Islamists who killed 12 people in January 2015. Most of alleged accomplices are in court in Paris but 3 are being tried in absentia. Also, scepticism in Lebanon about official investigation into Beirut blast, and how Earth is rattled after 7 billion years by signals from black holes' collision.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends