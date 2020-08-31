Main content

US election: Biden accuses 'weak' Trump of stoking violence

Mr Trump has made "law and order" a major theme of his campaign

The Democratic Party's candidate for the US presidency Joe Biden has challenged President Trump on law and order, asking voters if they feel safe with a leader who can’t control his supporters. Also: Australia says China has detained a prominent journalist without charge, and new figures show the Indian economy has been devastated by the pandemic.

